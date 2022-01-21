The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in December

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Shares of WEIGF opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $28.33.
About The Weir Group
