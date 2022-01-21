The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in York Water were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YORW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of York Water by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of York Water by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of York Water by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

YORW opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.36. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

