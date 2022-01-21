THEKEY (TKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,547.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $46,547.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

