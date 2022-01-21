Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

NYSE:TMO opened at $588.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.61 and its 200-day moving average is $590.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

