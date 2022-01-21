Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.7% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

TMO stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $581.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,516. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

