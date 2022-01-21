ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.95.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 131.19% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

