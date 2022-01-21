thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Down 1.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €9.71 ($11.03) and last traded at €9.93 ($11.28). 3,720,016 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.06 ($11.43).

The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of -53.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

