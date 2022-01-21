Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TIM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get TIM alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 707.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 1,195,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 97,914 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.0% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TIMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.