Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 84,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 56,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$59.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

