Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Titan Medical from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Titan Medical by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

