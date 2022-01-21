Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.66 Million

Brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to report sales of $485.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $492.05 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $17,385,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $8,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01. Toast has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $69.93.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

