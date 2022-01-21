Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.66 Million

Brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to report sales of $485.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $492.05 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.
In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $17,385,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $8,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
Toast stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01. Toast has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $69.93.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
