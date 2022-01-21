Tobam Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,023.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,388.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,447.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

