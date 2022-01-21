Tobam Decreases Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $794.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIGR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

