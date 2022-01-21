Tobam Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tobam raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 255.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,200,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.