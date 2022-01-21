Tobam Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tobam lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.13 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

