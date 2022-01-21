Tobam Has $746,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Watsco were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $285.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.71. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

