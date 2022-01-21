Tobam Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tobam raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Centene were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 996,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

