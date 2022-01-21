Tobam Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tobam cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

