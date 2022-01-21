Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $63.35

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.35, but opened at $62.04. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 15,256 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

