TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.89

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 3303089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

