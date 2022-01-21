TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 20,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,924. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

