ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 34,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.62. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Panosian acquired 263,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

TBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ToughBuilt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

