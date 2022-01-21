Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.9977 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

TRMLF stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

