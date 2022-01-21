Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut."

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

