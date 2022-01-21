Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 176,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

