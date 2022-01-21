TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stake Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of TriMas worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.43 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

