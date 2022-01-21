TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $1.38 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002441 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004136 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,815,655,911 coins and its circulating supply is 101,815,649,439 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

