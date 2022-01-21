True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.31

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.31 and traded as high as C$7.40. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 138,898 shares traded.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. The company has a market cap of C$634.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

