Truist Financial Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $19.12 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.