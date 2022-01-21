Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 57,719 Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNP. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 135.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 48.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $14.72 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.