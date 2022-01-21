Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

