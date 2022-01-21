Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OUT stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

