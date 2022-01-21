Truist Financial Corp Has $770,000 Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $22,854,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VIZIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,096,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,282.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

