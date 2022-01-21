Truist Financial Corp Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 63.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

