Truist Financial Corp Has $840,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

