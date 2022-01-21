Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 296,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,377.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $65.26 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

