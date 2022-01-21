Truist Financial Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $95.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.