Truist Financial Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

