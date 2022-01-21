Truist Financial Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.33.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
