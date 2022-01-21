Truist Financial Weighs in on APA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.23. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

APA stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. UBS Group AG grew its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.