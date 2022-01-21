TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TTEC by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in TTEC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TTEC by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

