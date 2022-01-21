Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

