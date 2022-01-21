Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 540,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

