U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $69.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

