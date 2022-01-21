UBS Group Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 140

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 135 to CHF 140 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $141.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

