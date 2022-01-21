UBS Group Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 140

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 135 to CHF 140 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.
Shares of NSRGY opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $141.95.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
