UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.94 ($69.25).

EPA BN opened at €57.52 ($65.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.43 and a 200-day moving average of €58.21. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

