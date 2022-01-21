Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 2.4% Higher

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 10,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,435,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

