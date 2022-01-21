Umbrella Network (UMB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

