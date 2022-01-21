UniCrypt Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $528.70 or 0.01395474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $2.70 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.00302765 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007680 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002542 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,458 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniCrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.