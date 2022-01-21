United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €43.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.08).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of United Internet stock traded down €0.31 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.17 ($38.83). 189,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.44 and a 200 day moving average of €34.46. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($44.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

