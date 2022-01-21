United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $191.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.44. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.